Prized Show Horse Missing From Norman

A prized show horse is missing from Norman and its owner is desperately searching for him.

The American Saddlebred is valued around $55,000, but the owner says you can’t put a price tag on the bond they share.

“I was really the first person to get along with him,” says Allison Gann who owns the horse and trains it in Norman.

The two are so close, Gann brought “Dreamer” to Norman when she started school at the University of Oklahoma.

“I'm almost kind of like his security blanket. I love him so much that I brought him here because I wanted to be with him every day," says Gann.

The morning of Aug 1, the owner of Feather Creek Farms in Norman realized a gate had been left open and the horse got out.

“I will be looking until I find him and I will not stop until I find him,” says Feather Creek Farms owner Dynah Korhummel who has been putting up flyers near her facility at 1501 NE 72nd.

Korhummel says a neighbor spotted Dreamer leaving the farm and heading down Northeast 72nd St. near Robinson in Norman.

“I'm positive it’s in someone's backyard and they don't know how to get him back to us,” says Korhummel.

A national group which finds lost horses is helping with the search.

Their post on Dreamer can be found here.

You can also contact Feather Creek Farm with information at 925-580-9841.