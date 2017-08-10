Stillwater Bail Bondsman Arrested For Murder In Shooting Death Of Client

Stillwater Bail Bondsman Chasity Carey arrested for murder in the shooting death of her client.

Stillwater bail bondsman Chasity Carey was arrested for murder Wednesday evening, hours after killing her client Brandon James Williams. Carey originally told police she shot Williams in self-defense, but investigators quickly discovered that was not the case.

A 911 call released Thursday reveals Carey immediately told the dispatcher, “I just shot a man on the roof of the Town Center,” where her office is located.

Carey later told investigators she had called Williams to her office to revoke a $35,000 bond she paid for burglary and marijuana charges stemming from his July arrest. She said she intended to escort Williams back to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, but she told police he put up a fight.

“I need you to hurry,” Carey urged the dispatcher over the phone. “I’m a bondsman. He was coming after me…He turned away from me as soon as I shot him…Oh my God.”

What Carey did not say in the 911 call, though, was how she and Williams ended up in the hallway outside her office, and why Williams was found dead on the balcony outside an emergency exit.

Detectives say surveillance video proves Carey did not shoot Williams in self-defense, which was supported by a statement from a witness to the encounter, Carey's own son. Carey can be heard in the 911 call saying, “He’s on the roof. My son just checked out the window to check on him.”

After reviewing the evidence, police arrested Carey at her home in Drumright Wednesday evening.

Investigators returned to the office building Thursday to recreate the sequence of events and examine the scene from an aerial view using a drone.

Carey is awaiting her first court appearance.