Police Respond To Domestic Shooting In MWC

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting at a Midwest City apartment complex, Thursday.

The shooting occurred at the Meadowood Village apartments, located near N. Air Depot Boulevard and Reno Avenue. Authorities tell News 9 the shooting involved a 16-year-old shooting an 18-year-old.

The 18-year-old’s injury was non-life threatening, according to police. Neither person has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.

