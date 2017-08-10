Bumbling Burglars Break-In To Bricktown Water Taxi Kiosk - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bumbling Burglars Break-In To Bricktown Water Taxi Kiosk

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are hoping the public can help identify two “bumbling burglars” who broke into the Bricktown Water Taxi kiosk late Saturday night.

Surveillance footage captured very good pictures of the suspects. One suspect even gazed into a surveillance camera before making off with a cash drawer, that police say only contained a few pennies.

It happened around on Saturday, Aug. 5. The two men are seen walking in Bricktown. When they pass the water taxi kiosk, one of the men used a rock to smash through the glass. The suspect then struggles to wiggle the register close enough to the open window to pull it out.

In addition to the surveillance photos, police say the suspect left fingerprints on the broken glass window when he tried to pull on the shards to make a wider opening.

If you recognize these two “master criminals”, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

