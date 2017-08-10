Suspect, Victim Identified In Stillwater Shooting

Stillwater Police have identified a victim from a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

The victim was identified as Brandon James Williams, 38 of Stillwater. Williams was found dead at the scene. Chasity Dawn Carey, 41 was arrested for the murder by Stillwater PD Investigators and the Creek County Sheriff's office.

08/09/2017 Related Story: One Dead After Shooting In Downtown Stillwater

The investigation began after Carey, a Signature Bail Bonds employee, called 9-1-1 stating that she had just shot a man.

Williams had been arrested in late July 2017 and charged with three counts of second degree burglary as well as possession of marijuana in Payne County. He was released from jail on August 1, 2017, on a $35,000.00 bond posted by Carey.

According to Stillwater Police, Carey told officers she called Williams to her office with the intent of taking him into custody to revoke his bond and deliver him back to the Payne County Sheriff’s office. A witness was present during the meeting between Carey and Williams. Carey told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting.

Carey indicated to Stillwater Police she shot Williams with a gun she had in her desk in self-defense during the struggle. Police report that witness statements as well as evidence found at the scene, including video evidence, contradict Carey’s version of the event. The investigators’ findings indicate that the shooting was not a justifiable act of self-defense.