Stillwater Bail Bondsman Charged With Murder

Posted:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Stillwater Police are reviewing a fatal shooting that transpired at a bail bonds office.

Chasity Carey, 41 originally called police reporting she shot a man, according to investigators. 

A witness described an initial dispute between Carey and the victim during which Carey drew her weapon. Police located the victim on a third-floor balcony at the rear of the building. The victim, identified as Brandon Williams, 38 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carey maintained the shooting was in self-defense. 

The suspect told officers she arranged a client meeting with Williams to revoke his bond, before planning to bring him to the Payne County Sheriff's office. 

Williams was arrested in late July 2017 and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana in Payne County. The sheriff's office released Williams on a $35,000 bond posted by Chasity Carey.

Investigators determined the explanation of self-defense was unreasonable and not a justifiable act of self-defense.

Carey was arrested in Drumright for murder by Stillwater P.D. investigators and the Creek County Sheriff’s office.

