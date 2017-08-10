Mustang PD Locate Missing 16-Year-Old Girl - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mustang PD Locate Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

Mustang Police have located a missing 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away Tuesday evening. 

08/09/2017 Related Story: Mustang Police Search For Runaway Teen 

Police say Lilyana Montanez was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m. at her residence in Mustang. 

Authorities reported Montanez was located around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. 

