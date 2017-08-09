Federal Lawsuit Filed Against NPS In Connection With Wrestling S - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against NPS In Connection With Wrestling Scandal

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman Public Schools is hit with a federal lawsuit in connection with rape allegations last year involving its wrestling program.

Two wrestlers accused teammates of rape while on a school bus returning from a tournament.

Now the case may go to trial.

In this federal lawsuit, filed just two days ago, court documents name one of the victims and his mother as the plaintiffs. 

The 45-page document alleges the victim, a Sophomore at the time, was sexually assaulted on a school bus by three upper classmen because his coaches, school staff, and the administration failed to condemn or investigate the practice of hazing. 

The suit also claims the student's civil rights were violated when the district failed to enforce its bullying, sexual harassment, and school bus policies. 

The three wrestlers accused of carrying out the assaults also face suit for not following policy.

The filing also accuses the district of failing to provide "meaningful training sessions or sexual assault education for students and staff," following the assaults. 

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary compensation for endured pain, injury, and mental anguish. In addition to reimbursement for medical and legal expenses. 

Ten defendants have been named in this case to include Norman North's current principal and the district's superintendent. Eight John Does are also included. 

News 9 also reached out to the district.  It said it could not comment on pending litigation. 

