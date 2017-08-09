Norman PD Conducts 'Flashlight Walk' In Neighborhood After Recen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Norman PD Conducts 'Flashlight Walk' In Neighborhood After Recent Thefts

Police fanned out in a Northeast Norman neighborhood Wednesday night for what they call a "Flashlight Walk."
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Police fanned out in a Northeast Norman neighborhood Wednesday night for what they call a "Flashlight Walk."

Sutton Place neighborhood residents have been seeking police input, after a recent increase in property crimes.

Police say, "Flashlight Walks", which occur early in the evenings, allow officers to personally interact with residents.

Todd Douthit says burglars stole weed eating equipment and tools from his garage during the Fourth of July holiday.

Norman Police say they're willing to conduct "Flashlight Walks" in any neighborhood that requests one.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
