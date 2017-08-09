Your 2 Cents: It's Never Too Late To Learn A New Skill Or Hobby

I'm a big fan of Oklahoma's career tech system, and I love the short evening courses they offer for adults wanting to learn a new skill or hobby.

I'll take the welding class eventually, and several others I'm sure.

Here's what you thought after looking at Francis Tuttle's fall class catalog:

Jennifer says: "I've always regretted not learning sign language when I was younger. I have had encounters and it would be nice to communicate with someone should the need arise. I think it's beautiful."

Shelly adds: "I was kicking myself for letting summer go by without taking Spanish at Francis Tuttle. Happy to see it in the fall catalog."

Virginia says, "Thank you, Kelly, for reminding people we have the best Career Tech (Vo-Tech) in the nation and more people and students should be taking advantage of them."

Hannah found a course: "I need $80 to live my newly discovered lifelong dream of being a Sasquatch/UFO hunter. Now taking donations!"

There really is a class on paranormal research, Exploring Oklahoma's Unexplained Mysteries.

Christy says: "Cake decorating, have always wanted to learn. Also the camera course, because I can't do anything with my DSLR, other than point and shoot!"

Chef, I like steak too!

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.