Your 2 Cents: It's Never Too Late To Learn A New Skill Or Hobby - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: It's Never Too Late To Learn A New Skill Or Hobby

Posted: Updated:

I'm a big fan of Oklahoma's career tech system, and I love the short evening courses they offer for adults wanting to learn a new skill or hobby.  

I'll take the welding class eventually, and several others I'm sure.

Here's what you thought after looking at Francis Tuttle's fall class catalog:

Jennifer says: "I've always regretted not learning sign language when I was younger. I have had encounters and it would be nice to communicate with someone should the need arise. I think it's beautiful."

Shelly adds: "I was kicking myself for letting summer go by without taking Spanish at Francis Tuttle. Happy to see it in the fall catalog."

Virginia says, "Thank you, Kelly, for reminding people we have the best Career Tech (Vo-Tech) in the nation and more people and students should be taking advantage of them."

Hannah found a course: "I need $80 to live my newly discovered lifelong dream of being a Sasquatch/UFO hunter. Now taking donations!"

There really is a class on paranormal research, Exploring Oklahoma's Unexplained Mysteries.

Christy says: "Cake decorating, have always wanted to learn. Also the camera course, because I can't do anything with my DSLR, other than point and shoot!"

Chef, I like steak too!
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.