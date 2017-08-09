Sooners Optimistic About The Defense Thanks To Improved Intensity

A week and a half into fall practice, something feels different to the OU defense.

"Compared to the past couple years that I've been here this is a totally different energy," Kahlil Haughton said. "[Lincoln] Riley has it pumped up, all the guys are going at it every day. We're thudding, we're being physical. It's something like I've never felt before."

A new energy on defense will be welcomed by the Sooners' fan base who watched OU finish No. 82 in the nation last season.

"Intensity has really improved this year," Parnell Motley said. "It's been more focused on being more consistent, we have five good days, six good days but we got to keep that momentum going every day."

And when that momentum stalls -- after all no defense is perfect -- new assistant head coach Ruffin McNeill is here to straighten things out.

"I say the word 'FIDO' forget it and drive on," McNeill said. "Something tough happens, forget it and play the next play. If something bad happens, forget it and play the next play, if something good happens forget it and play the next play.

"Because yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, make this day a masterpiece. Once they grasp that, then they'll be ready."

The Sooners have yet to scrimmage so far this fall, but OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops said he expects OU's first one this Saturday.