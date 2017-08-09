Sooners Optimistic About The Defense Thanks To Improved Intensit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sooners Optimistic About The Defense Thanks To Improved Intensity

Posted: Updated:
Norman -

A week and a half into fall practice, something feels different to the OU defense.

RELATED: OU Commit Ron Tatum Sets Lofty Goals For 2017

"Compared to the past couple years that I've been here this is a totally different energy," Kahlil Haughton said. "[Lincoln] Riley has it pumped up, all the guys are going at it every day. We're thudding, we're being physical. It's something like I've never felt before."

A new energy on defense will be welcomed by the Sooners' fan base who watched OU finish No. 82 in the nation last season.

"Intensity has really improved this year," Parnell Motley said. "It's been more focused on being more consistent, we have five good days, six good days but we got to keep that momentum going every day."

And when that momentum stalls -- after all no defense is perfect -- new assistant head coach Ruffin McNeill is here to straighten things out.

"I say the word 'FIDO' forget it and drive on," McNeill said. "Something tough happens, forget it and play the next play. If something bad happens, forget it and play the next play, if something good happens forget it and play the next play.

"Because yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, make this day a masterpiece. Once they grasp that, then they'll be ready."

The Sooners have yet to scrimmage so far this fall, but OU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops said he expects OU's first one this Saturday. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.