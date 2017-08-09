Police Identify Victim In Wednesday's NW OKC Homicide

A heavy police presence was seen Wednesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

A heavy police presence was seen near a home in the 1500 block of Duffner Drive near NW 63 and Pennsylvania Avenue, with at least three Oklahoma City crime scene unit vehicles and multiple police patrol vehicles in the area, Wednesday.

Police on the scene told News 9 they were investigating a homicide. The victim was identified Thursday as Kent Potter. Police have not disclosed what kind of fatal injuries were suffered by Potter.

A woman was held for questioning by investigators.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.