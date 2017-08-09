Police Identify Victim In NW OKC Homicide

A heavy police presence was seen Wednesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian homicide from Wednesday night at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

A heavy police presence was seen near the victim's residence Wednesday in the 1500 block of Duffner Drive near NW 63 and Pennsylvania Avenue. At least three Oklahoma City crime scene unit vehicles and multiple police patrol vehicles in the area.

The victim was identified Thursday as 63-year-old Kent Potter. Police say Potter died due to injuries caused by being run over by a vehicle in his front yard.

The driver called 911 and stayed at the scene until police arrived, was questioned, and released pending further investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.