A Hobart mechanic is giving away a car to a deserving person or family in Southwest Oklahoma. Jesse Griffith, owner of Jesse Griffith Repairs, is taking nominations through the "Wheels to Prosper" program.

Griffith fixed up a Dodge Intrepid, which will be on display at the repair shop and other locations until the new owner is selected. The car will be presented on Sept. 30 during the Pumpkin Palooza celebration in Hobart, Oklahoma.

Tiffany Liou has the story tonight on News 9 at 6 p.m.