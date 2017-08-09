Slight Chance For Storms Overnight In Central OK

A few storms are possible Wednesday evening in northern Oklahoma, but central Oklahoma will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance storms make it into central Oklahoma overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s. Storms are likely in northwest Oklahoma in the afternoon with the coverage extending into the metro late Thursday night and into Friday morning. There is a low threat some of these storms become severe with 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.