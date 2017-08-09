Two Arrested, One Sought In Double OKC Shooting

Two people have been arrested in a Northwest Oklahoma City shooting that left a man and a woman hospitalized.
The male victim is in critical condition. Authorities expect the female victim to recover.
Officers are still looking a third suspect connected to the Tuesday shooting.
According to investigators, the shooting occurred following an argument in a home near Northwest 91st St. and Shartel Ave, between the male victim and two of the suspects. Police said the victims were shot in a vehicle and the suspects then fled in a vehicle that witnessed described as a white Tahoe.
Jessica Pierce will have the complete story tonight on News 9 at 5 p.m.
