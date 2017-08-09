One Injured, Suspect Arrested After Shooting In NW OKC

One person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called out to the scene in a neighborhood near NW 12th Street and N. Youngs Boulevard. Officers located a victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect had fled, but was located near NW 13th Street and N. Villa Avenue. Investigators believe this incident started as an attempted armed robbery.

This is a developing story.

