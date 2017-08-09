One Dead After Shooting In Downtown Stillwater - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Dead After Shooting In Downtown Stillwater

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

One person is dead following a shooting in downtown Stillwater, Tuesday.

Police were called out to the shots fired call at the Town Center building, located in the 100 block of W. 7th Avenue around noon. The body was found on a third-floor balcony at the rear of the building. 

Authorities tell News 9 a bail bondsman called them at approximately 11:40 a.m., claiming she shot a man. The bail bondsman told police she called a client to her office with the intent of revoking his bond and taking him into the custody of the Payne County Sheriff's office. According to preliminary reports, a fight then ensued over a gun and the client was shot and killed. The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

