Rep. Leslie Osborn Announces Candidacy For Oklahoma State Labor Commissioner

Oklahoma Rep. Leslie Osborn, R-Mustang, officially declared her candidacy for Oklahoma State Labor Commissioner in the 2018 election On Wednesday.

Saying she was answering the call from Oklahomans for responsive, results-oriented leadership, Rep. Osborn said, “We have serious challenges in Oklahoma. I am convinced we can meet them. As Labor Commissioner, I will work with businesses and workers in all 77 counties to create safe workplaces and strong companies.”

A small business owner who sold her company after 22 years, Osborn was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2008. In the legislature, Osborn said she advocated for government efficiency and promoted a healthy business environment to grow the state’s economy.

The Labor Commission is responsible for overseeing many industries in the state and providing statewide training in safety standards and regulations.

“I understand the important role the Labor Commission can play in building a better and stronger Oklahoma by championing people, jobs and businesses,” Rep. Osborn said. “In addition to making sure Oklahoma workers have safe places to work, we need a Labor Commissioner who is willing to visit and work with business owners across the state to find ways we can help them expand and succeed.”

As Labor Commissioner, Rep. Osborn said she would work as a positive link between business, the department of commerce and the legislature, to understand how Oklahoma’s regulations, tax code, tax credits and workforce availability affect businesses, industries and workers.

Oklahoma’s general state election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018.