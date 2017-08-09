Naked, Homeless Man Accused Of Fondling Himself At West OKC Walmart

A naked, homeless Oklahoma City man was arrested for allegedly performing lewd acts in front of customers at a grocery store on the west side of the metro.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kevin Bohanon just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police that Bohanon had been exposing himself in front of the Walmart Supercenter, located near Reno Avenue and S. MacArthur Boulevard.

When officers arrived they reportedly found Bohanon in an alley way between the Walmart and an Office Depot. Police say Bohanon was completely naked and was grabbing himself “with both hands in a sexual manner.”

Police arrested Bohanon, but say he continued to fondle himself while being transported to jail. He was booked on a complaint of indecent exposure.