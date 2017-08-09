Mustang Police Search For Runaway Teen

The Mustang Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old runaway girl.

Lilyana Raynee Montanez was last seen 08/08/17 at approximately 10:00 p.m. at her residence on North Pebble Creek Terrace. The police department believes Montanez left the residence through a second story window, in an unknown direction of travel.

Montanez is described as 5-foot-2 and 98 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information of the whereabouts of the teen, please contact the Mustang Police Department's Office at 405-376-2488.