Edmond Schools Cut Bus Routes Due To Driver Shortage

Edmond Public Schools is experiencing a bus driver shortage so bad they will cut school bus service to 10 communities within a mile of a neighborhood school.

Parents were notified of the changes via email and robocall only yesterday. The district lost 12 drivers in the last few weeks and has no choice but to cut some routes, officials say.

Schools affected by the route closures are Cross Timbers Elementary, Charles Haskell Elementary, Cheyenne Middle School, and John Ross Elementary.

In a statement on their website, the district said the change will affect about 170 students but it is also expected to improve services for the other 8,000 kids in the district. Although, district administrators stress this decision is subject to change if the bus driver situation improves.

Edmond students go back to school on the August 18th.