3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Major County

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning near Fairview, in Major County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 2:13 a.m. It's epicenter was approximately 4 miles west of Isabella, 31 miles southwest of Enid, and 72 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was more than 3 miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage of injury were reported.