Task Force To Study Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed a task force to study the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s processes, staffing and funding.

The Oklahoman reports that Michael Teague, the state’s secretary of energy and environment, will lead the Second Century Corporation Commission Task Force, which was formed Monday. It’ll have five members, including representatives from Teague’s office, the attorney general’s office, and the corporation commission as well as a state senator and representative.

The Corporation Commission’s three members are elected statewide for six-year terms. The commission regulates several industries, including oil and gas, telecommunication, electric and gas utilities, trucking, railroad crossings and cotton gins.

The task force comes as some utilities and oil and gas companies have complained about the commission’s delay in processing cases.

The task force will issue a final report and recommendations by November 2018.