My 2 Cents: Career Development & Personal Enrichment Classes

I can't grill a decent steak, I admit it, and forget about asking for medium rare or medium well.

Amanda over here is the grill master. She can cook anything on the grill.

Just when I was about to give up, I get this in the mail.

Francis Tuttle Technology Center sends out its fall class schedule in the mail and online -- 67 pages full of evening classes that can help you learn new skills for your career or for fun.

There it is on page 67: How to Outdoor Grill: All-American Meats, a three hour class for 49 bucks!

Amanda looked at the class catalog and said she'd like to take the Adobe Photoshop Creative Cloud 2 class. Besides grilling, she's quite the photographer.

--

David Payne is always flaunting his ornithological knowledge, perhaps I should take "An Introduction to Birding" for a surprise smack down.

--

Cassie wants to take Cooking Gluten Free Meals. Dean said the Non-Verbal Communication Interpretation class for reading body language and handy for an interviewer.

--

I think I'd enroll in Basic Light Welding, I'm OK at woodworking but welding that would be sweet -- eight nights for $189.

There are all kinds of construction classes, photography, internet, cooking, sewing, painting and you name it classes.

One last thing, if you take the cake decorating class, bring one by News 9. White cake with chocolate frosting, please.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.