Candidates Set For Senate District 45, House District 76 General Elections

Two state seats are one step closer to being filled.

Oklahoma residents in Senate District 45 and House District 76 have voted for their political groups’ candidates.

For former Sen. Kyle Loveless’ vacant seat, Steven Vincent decidedly won the Democratic primary while Paul Rosino managed to get the majority of the vote in a 7-way Republican primary, according to unofficial results.

Loveless, of Oklahoma City, resigned from his seat after he was accused of ethics violations. He was ordered to pay for a portion of the special election’s expense.

For Rep. David Brumbaugh’s seat, Chris VanLandingham won the Democratic primary while Ross Ford edged out Brumbaugh’s widow, Shelley, for the Republican win, according to unofficial results.

Brumbaugh, of Broken Arrow, died unexpectedly during the Legislative session.

The general election for both these seats is Nov. 14.