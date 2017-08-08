Candidates Set For Senate District 45, House District 76 General - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Candidates Set For Senate District 45, House District 76 General Elections

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]

Two state seats are one step closer to being filled. 

Oklahoma residents in Senate District 45 and House District 76 have voted for their political groups’ candidates.

For former Sen. Kyle Loveless’ vacant seat, Steven Vincent decidedly won the Democratic primary while Paul Rosino managed to get the majority of the vote in a 7-way Republican primary, according to unofficial results.

Loveless, of Oklahoma City, resigned from his seat after he was accused of ethics violations. He was ordered to pay for a portion of the special election’s expense. 

For Rep. David Brumbaugh’s seat, Chris VanLandingham won the Democratic primary while Ross Ford edged out Brumbaugh’s widow, Shelley, for the Republican win, according to unofficial results.

Brumbaugh, of Broken Arrow, died unexpectedly during the Legislative session. 

The general election for both these seats is Nov. 14. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.