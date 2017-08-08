Governor Names Oklahoma's Interim Adjutant General - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Governor Names Oklahoma's Interim Adjutant General

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The governor has named Brig. Gen. Louis Wilham to serve as Oklahoma's interim adjutant general.

Gov. Mary Fallin's office made the announcement Tuesday.

Wilham is Oklahoma's assistant adjutant general and will command the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard. He'll also serve in the governor's cabinet as interim secretary of the military.

Wilham takes over for Maj. Gen. Robbie L. Asher.

Wilham is an Oklahoma Army National Guard officer who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Military Department, the state agency responsible for the administration of the Oklahoma National Guard.

Fallin's office says Wilham's appointment is effective Wednesday.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.