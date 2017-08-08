Governor Names Oklahoma's Interim Adjutant General

The governor has named Brig. Gen. Louis Wilham to serve as Oklahoma's interim adjutant general.

Gov. Mary Fallin's office made the announcement Tuesday.

Wilham is Oklahoma's assistant adjutant general and will command the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard. He'll also serve in the governor's cabinet as interim secretary of the military.

Wilham takes over for Maj. Gen. Robbie L. Asher.

Wilham is an Oklahoma Army National Guard officer who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Military Department, the state agency responsible for the administration of the Oklahoma National Guard.

Fallin's office says Wilham's appointment is effective Wednesday.