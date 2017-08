Isolated showers that are taking place Tuesday afternoon south of the metro will fade away as the sun goes down Tuesday evening.

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 60s. Rain and a few storms will move into the panhandle overnight.

We'll see another day of partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms will likely still be in the panhandle and slowly spread east across far northern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon and evening.

There's only a very small chance any rain makes it into the metro. Higher rain chances arrive Friday.