Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a bank in northwest Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the suspect hit the Bank of Oklahoma branch, located near NW 26th Street and N. Meridian Avenue, around 3:40 p.m.

According to police, the suspect approached a teller and held up a sign with a message demanding cash. Police say the sign also implied that the suspect was armed. The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction.  

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was wearing wire-framed glasses, a black “Air Jordan” hat, and a blue T-shirt.  

The OKCPD helicopter, AirOne, was called in to help assist with the search.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. A photo of the suspect was released around 4:30 p.m. If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact the OKC FBI branch at (405) 290-7770. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest an conviction.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information. ?

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.