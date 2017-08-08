Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect In NW OKC

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a bank in northwest Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the suspect hit the Bank of Oklahoma branch, located near NW 26th Street and N. Meridian Avenue, around 3:40 p.m.

According to police, the suspect approached a teller and held up a sign with a message demanding cash. Police say the sign also implied that the suspect was armed. The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was wearing wire-framed glasses, a black “Air Jordan” hat, and a blue T-shirt.

The OKCPD helicopter, AirOne, was called in to help assist with the search.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. A photo of the suspect was released around 4:30 p.m. If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact the OKC FBI branch at (405) 290-7770. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest an conviction.

