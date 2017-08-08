Trump Warns North Korea Will Be 'Met With Fire And Fury'

President Trump addressed the ongoing crisis between the U.S. and North Korea at a briefing on opioids in New Jersey on Tuesday, issuing a stern warning to the regime for its continued provocations.

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in Bedminster.

"They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," he told reporters. "He has been very threatening -- beyond a normal statement," Mr. Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before."

Mr. Trump's comments come amid reports that a U.S. intelligence assessment concluded North Korea has developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States, CBS News' David Martin confirmed.

The president took to Twitter early in the morning, saying that the U.S. needs to be "tough" on North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un.

After many years of failure,countries are coming together to finally address the dangers posed by North Korea. We must be tough & decisive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2017

This comes after a CBS News poll released Tuesday found nearly three in four Americans are uneasy about the possibility of a conflict with North Korea, and most are also uneasy about Mr. Trump's approach to the situation. Of those polled, 61 percent were uneasy about Mr. Trump's ability to handle the North Korean nuclear situation, while 35 percent were confident in his ability.

The U.S. in May successfully carried out its first-ever missile defense test to intercept an ICBM-type weapon, but other tests have had mixed results.

