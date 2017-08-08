Voters To Pick Party Nominees For State House, Senate Seats - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Voters To Pick Party Nominees For State House, Senate Seats

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Polls are open for special elections to fill a vacant state House seat in Tulsa and an open Senate seat in Oklahoma City.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and voters can cast ballots until 7 p.m. in Senate District 45 and House District 76.

The Senate district stretches across portions of Oklahoma City, Mustang and Valley Brook. Seven Republicans and two Democrats are vying to replace Republican former state Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned before pleading guilty to felony campaign finance violations.

The race in the House district in south Tulsa and Broken Arrow includes five Republicans and two Democrats seeking to replace former Republican state Rep. David Brumbaugh, who died in April.

The winners in each primary will meet in a special general election on Nov. 14. 

