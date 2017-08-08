Copper Cocktail Mugs May Cause Food Poisoning, Health Officials - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Copper Cocktail Mugs May Cause Food Poisoning, Health Officials Say

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
CBS News CBS News

Copper mugs used in trendy cocktails like Moscow Mules may be giving people more than a hangover. Health officials in Iowa say the popular copper cups can give their users food poisoning.

The state's Alcoholic Beverages Division made the declaration after examining the poisonous nature of copper and copper alloys mixing with food. According to the Food and Drug Administration's Moral Food Code, copper is prohibited from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0.

Liquids with a pH below 6.0 include vinegar, fruit juice and wine. Cocktails like the Moscow Mule, which are widely served in copper mugs and include lime juice, fall far below this standard. The warning comes as the Mule has risen in popularity with social media users, who enjoy posting pictures of the attractive mugs.

"When copper and copper alloy surfaces contact acidic foods, copper may be leached into the food," according to the Alcoholic Beverages Division's statement. Copper poisoning can lead to stomach pains, diarrhea, vomiting and even yellowing of the skin.

The health warning does note that copper mugs that have an inner lining using a different metal like nickel or stainless steel are safe to drink from.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.