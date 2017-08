Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting at Ms Shirley's Soul Food at NW 10th and MacArthur.

When police arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot.

Shortly after, officers received a call about a shooting victim at a home in a neighborhood near NW 10th and Council. That home turned out to be the victim's brother's. The victim was found there.

The victim is in stable condition in the hospital now.