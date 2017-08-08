Suspect Confesses To Shooting At Edmond Business

Edmond Police was dispatched to an Edmond business when an employee was shot after arriving to work.

Officers were dispatched to Pelco Products at approximately 5:30 a.m. after receiving several emergency calls placed by employees.

“I’m at Pelco Products in Edmond. We’ve got gunshots in the parking lot,” one employee told dispatchers.

An unidentified Pelco employee was shot in the west parking lot of the business, according to authorities. The victim ran to take cover inside a nearby loading dock.

A few Pelco employees administered First Aid to the victim before paramedics arrived on the scene.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds, one in the arm and the other in the chest. EMSA responded to the scene and transported the victim to OU Medical Center, in a nonlife-threatening condition.

Employees assisted officers with a description of the suspect’s vehicle. According to police, some employees recalled noticing the same car in the parking lot the day prior.

They made no arrests. Employees were later cleared to return inside.

After several hours, police arrested a person of interest. Detectives located a car matching the description provided by witnesses at a residence near Hefner and Western.

According to the investigation, the victim filed a police report with Edmond Police a year prior concerning harassing texts and phone calls from an anonymous person. According to the report, the harassment continued for more than a year.

Authorities determined Bruner’s phone number was consistent with the number sending harassing calls on the victim’s phone.

Police also located a gun compatible with the victim’s wounds.

The suspect confessed to the shooting, detectives claim. Bruner is also a former employee of Pelco Products.

Investigators state they have not determined a motive for the shooting.