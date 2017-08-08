State Supreme Court To Hear New Tax Challenges Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

State Supreme Court To Hear New Tax Challenges Today

OK Supreme Court (AP photo) OK Supreme Court (AP photo)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear arguments today in the legal challenges to four tax bills approved by the legislature late in the past session after lawsuits were filed questioning their constitutionality.

Oral arguments will be heard on an auto sales tax, an electric vehicle fee, a cigarette tax, and a freeze on the income tax standard deduction rate.

The four bills to be reviewed today allot more than $340 million to the state. If the justices agree the bills are unlawful and all of that revenue disappears, about one-third of that money could come from the overall state budget.

Many state agencies suffered cuts in the past budget year but critics say if these bills are found unconstitutional, lawmakers wouldn't have much of an option.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. News 9 will stream the proceedings here and on the News 9 Facebook page.

