Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Yellow Maradol Papayas In Oklahoma

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have expanded a papaya recall due to a multi-state Salmonella outbreak. 

Illnesses have been reported in 16 states, including Oklahoma. According to the FDA, 109 people have been infected with the outbreak strains of Salmonella Kiambu (48) or Salmonella Thompson (61). Thirty-five people have also been hospitalized, including one death from New York.

The CDC said the likely source of the infected papayas have been linked to Maradol papayas, out of Mexico.  The fruit was distributed between July 10 and July 19, 2017.

The CDC urges people to avoid eating yellow Maradol papayas, and asked restaurants and retailers not to serve/sell.

