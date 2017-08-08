Special Primary Elections Will Be Held Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahomans vote today in primary elections to replace two state lawmakers.

Seven Republicans and two Democrats are vying to the fill the District 45 seat left vacant when Kyle Loveless resigned before pleading guilty to felony campaign finance violations.

District 45 (Unexpired Term)

Democrat
Steven Vincent
Noah S. Ynclan

Republican
Mathew Hamrick
Scott Harris
Diane Means
Kerry Pettingill
Paul Rosino
Duane Smith
Brian Walters

Five Republicans and two Democrats are seeking to replace David Brumbaugh, who died in April, for the District 76 race. District 76 is in southeastern Tulsa area.

District 76 (Unexpired Term)

Democrat
Forrest Mayer
Chris VanLandingham

Republican
Shelley Brumbaugh
Brian Elliott
Ross Ford
Jess Guthrie
Cliff Johns

The winners will face off in a special general election in November.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

