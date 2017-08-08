Special Primary Elections Will Be Held Today

Oklahomans vote today in primary elections to replace two state lawmakers.

Seven Republicans and two Democrats are vying to the fill the District 45 seat left vacant when Kyle Loveless resigned before pleading guilty to felony campaign finance violations.

District 45 (Unexpired Term)

Democrat

Steven Vincent

Noah S. Ynclan

Republican

Mathew Hamrick

Scott Harris

Diane Means

Kerry Pettingill

Paul Rosino

Duane Smith

Brian Walters

Five Republicans and two Democrats are seeking to replace David Brumbaugh, who died in April, for the District 76 race. District 76 is in southeastern Tulsa area.

District 76 (Unexpired Term)

Democrat

Forrest Mayer

Chris VanLandingham

Republican

Shelley Brumbaugh

Brian Elliott

Ross Ford

Jess Guthrie

Cliff Johns

The winners will face off in a special general election in November.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.