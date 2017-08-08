Wrongfully Convicted Oklahoma Inmate Reaches $32M Settlement

A former Oklahoma death row inmate has settled a lawsuit against the state and a former prosecutor for $32 million.

The Oklahoman reports the suit filed in 2010 says 43-year-old Yancy Douglas was incarcerated for more than 16 years for a crime he didn’t commit.

Douglas was on death row after being convicted in the 1993 fatal drive-by shooting of 14-year-old Shauna Farrow.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in 2009 after it found that prosecutor Brad Miller had committed misconduct by knowingly using false testimony. The state Supreme Court barred Miller from practicing law for 180 days in 2013.

Douglas was released in 2009. He was later convicted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2014 and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.