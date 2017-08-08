Two Victims Critical In NW OKC Shooting

Two people are in critical condition Tuesday morning as a result of a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

According to officials, the victims were shot near NW 91st and N. Shartel Avenue around 1:00 a.m. One victim was originally transported to the hospital in stable condition. The victim told police the suspect was driving as shots were fired.

One of the victims is said to have been shot in the head. Police said the two victims were considered critical, around 2:00 a.m.

Authorities have also updated the suspect description to include a black SUV.