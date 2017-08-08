Police Investigate Double Shooting In NW OKC

Two people are in critical condition Tuesday morning as a result of a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

According to officials, the victims were shot near NW 91st and N. Shartel Avenue around 1:00 a.m. Police said the call came in at 1:02 a.m. Responding officers found two gunshot victims. One victim, identified as Jessica Solomon was transported to OU Med with non-life threatening injuries. The second victim, identified as Andre Jones, was transported to OU Med with life-threatening injuries.

At least one of the victims is said to have been shot in the head.

Authorities have also updated the suspect description to include a black SUV. No arrests have been made at this time.