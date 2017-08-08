NE OKC Shooting Victim Transported To Hospital

Police report one person has been transported to the hospital following an overnight shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

According to authorities, one male victim was shot in the shoulder and transported with minor injuries. The victim was found near NE 15th and N Lindsay Avenue. The victim told police he got into an altercation with some guys outside. Police said the suspect shot at the victim several times. The victim was hit once.

Police believe another victim could be involved due to the amount of blood discovered on the street of the scene.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

