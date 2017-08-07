Car Crashes Into SW OKC Post Office

A car crashed into a post office Monday night in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The crash happened about 7:45 p.m. at 9201 S Pennsylvania Ave.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle was inside the building when the first emergency crew arrived.

The driver was the only one in the post office and she was cooperating with police during the investigation.

