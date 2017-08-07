Edmond Schools Construction On Target To Be Complete By First Day Of School

School starts in less than two weeks at Edmond Public Schools and they have several construction projects underway.

At Santa Fe High School crews are still working on the front parking lot/student drop off lane. It's one of a number of projects that's scheduled to be done before school starts.

“It’s always a busy summer, but yes this one seems to be a bit busier than most,” says Justin Coffelt, Edmond School’s Director of Facilities and District Operations.

At Santa Fe, the new football stadium is ready for the first game and the finishing touches on newly renovated classrooms are underway.

At North High School they also renovated classrooms and are working on additional parking. Coffelt says it all should be done before the first day.

“We’re in really good shape right now,” says Coffelt.

At Sunset and Orvis Risner elementary’s new media center/storm shelter additions are ready for kids. Ida Freeman will be adding the same to be complete by Fall 2018.

“Hopefully by the beginning of 2019 we’ll have all the shelters in place and all students in Edmond Schools will be in a shelter,” said Bret Towne, Edmond Superintendent.

However, the work is not over once school starts. At Santa Fe, a new classroom addition should done sometime this fall and a band room/storm shelter will be done by Dec 1.

Construction has begun on Edmond North's new stadium and it should be complete fall 2018. Finally, at Memorial High School a new band room/storm shelter is scheduled to be complete August 2018 and renovation of the gym is underway and that should be ready by December.