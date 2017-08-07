High Temps To Remain Below Normal Tuesday

Isolated rain showers will remain possible Monday evening across northern and far southeast Oklahoma. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight with temperatures falling to the upper 60s.
We will see partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs remaining below normal in the mid 80s.
Storm chances increase Wednesday for northwest Oklahoma.
Central Oklahoma will have a better chance on Friday.
