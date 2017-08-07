'All Clear' Given In Suspicious Package Investigation At OK Health Dept.

Authorities have given the “all clear” after a suspicious package investigation at the Oklahoma State Department of Health Building, Monday afternoon.

Members of the Oklahoma City Police Bomb Squad were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of E 10th St., around 12:30 p.m.

The package was reportedly found in the mailroom at the facility. Shortly upon arrival, investigators determined the package was not a danger, and the “all clear” was given. Investigators have not said exactly what the package was.

No other information has been released at this time.