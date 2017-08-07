'All Clear' Given In Suspicious Package Investigation At OK Heal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

'All Clear' Given In Suspicious Package Investigation At OK Health Dept.

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities have given the “all clear” after a suspicious package investigation at the Oklahoma State Department of Health Building, Monday afternoon.

Members of the Oklahoma City Police Bomb Squad were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of E 10th St., around 12:30 p.m.

The package was reportedly found in the mailroom at the facility. Shortly upon arrival, investigators determined the package was not a danger, and the “all clear” was given. Investigators have not said exactly what the package was.

No other information has been released at this time.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.