Avg. Gas Prices Fall 0.5 Cents Per Gallon In OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.04/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City.

The national average has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.33/g; an increase of 7.3 cents per gallon during the last month. The statewide average is $2.12/g, an increase of 4.1 cents per gallon from last week. 

While we're likely to see gas prices continuing to move higher in the week ahead as they catch up to oil, we're unlikely to break out of the well-established rut in the national average which has kept prices between $2.12 and $2.42 for the last 15 months."

-Patrick DeHaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy 

