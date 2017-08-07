Crews Battle House Fire In NW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters battled a house fire near NW 30th and Penn, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to OKC Fire Battalion Chief Tommy Iago, a duplex equipped with an add-on in the back was the source of the blaze. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. Officials said the space was unoccupied.

Authorities report the fire is not suspicious. Damage has been estimated at $40,000.