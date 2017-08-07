Former Death Row Inmate Settles Lawsuit Against Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Death Row Inmate Settles Lawsuit Against Oklahoma

By Associated Press
A former Oklahoma death row inmate freed after a court found prosecutorial misconduct has settled his lawsuit against a former prosecutor and the state of Oklahoma for an undisclosed amount.

The Oklahoman reported Saturday Yancy Douglas accepted the settlement in the federal case in which he initially sought $32 million for wrongful imprisonment, malicious prosecution and other claims.

Douglas and another former death row inmate, Paris Powell, filed separate federal lawsuits in 2010 after their murder convictions were overturned.

The two were convicted in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 14-year-old girl in south Oklahoma City in 1993. But a federal appeals court overturned their convictions in 2009 after concluding a prosecutor knowingly used false testimony from the only eyewitness.

Powell’s lawsuit is still pending.

