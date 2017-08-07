Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: August 06, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: August 06, 2017

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss their takes on Russell Westbrook's anticipated contract-extension. 

-Dean's impression of OU Head Coach Lincoln Riley at "Meet the Sooners Day" 

-Mike Gundy talks how to handle expectations at OSU's "Fan Appreciation Day" 

-"Who will be starting quarterback?" asked at TU "Media Day" 

-Dean/John answer: "What's the most underrated player or position group in fall camp for the state's three teams?"

-Dean, John, & Harold "Play the Percentages" 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.