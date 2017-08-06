One Critical After NE OKC Auto-Ped Crash

One person is in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Sunday on the service road near the Broadway Extension between Hefner Road and NE 122.

One person was hit by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

